Mathias scored 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and grabbed 14 rebounds in Friday's win over Agua Caliente.

Mathias set a season high with 14 boards en route to his second double-double of the season. He has scored at least 20 points in each of his last three games, shooting 54.8 percent from the field over that span.