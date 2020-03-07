Play

Mathias scored 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and grabbed 14 rebounds in Friday's win over Agua Caliente.

Mathias set a season high with 14 boards en route to his second double-double of the season. He has scored at least 20 points in each of his last three games, shooting 54.8 percent from the field over that span.

