Dakota Mathias: Posts double-double Friday
Mathias scored 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and grabbed 14 rebounds in Friday's win over Agua Caliente.
Mathias set a season high with 14 boards en route to his second double-double of the season. He has scored at least 20 points in each of his last three games, shooting 54.8 percent from the field over that span.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.