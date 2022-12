Mathias tallied 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 117-116 overtime win over Austin.

Mathias has been strong on the scoreboard early in the year, but he had his best rebounding performance of the season en route to his first double-double Friday. He's now averaging 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 35.5 minutes per game this year.