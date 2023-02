Mathias tallied 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 132-130 win over the Blue Coats.

Mathias matched his second-highest total of the season with 35 minutes of playing time Friday, and he generated modest production on both ends of the court. He's now scored in double figures in five consecutive matchups.