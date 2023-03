Mathias posted 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 112-97 win over Austin.

Mathias wasn't particularly efficient during Monday's victory, but he scored in double figures for a third consecutive game. He's averaging 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.4 minutes per game this season.