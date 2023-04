Mathias posted 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 110-108 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Mathias was second on the team in scoring and assists Friday, but the Hustle fell just short of advancing in the postseason. He averaged 15.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game this year.