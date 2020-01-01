Dakota Mathias: Scores 29 points Tuesday
Mathias tallied 29 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and eight assists in Tuesday's loss to South Bay.
Mathias logged 39 minutes in the contest and fell one point shy of his season high in scoring. The undrafted rookie has drilled at least four three-pointers in three consecutive contests and is shooting 40.8 percent from deep while averaging 19.0 points on the season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...