Mathias tallied 29 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and eight assists in Tuesday's loss to South Bay.

Mathias logged 39 minutes in the contest and fell one point shy of his season high in scoring. The undrafted rookie has drilled at least four three-pointers in three consecutive contests and is shooting 40.8 percent from deep while averaging 19.0 points on the season.