Dakota Mathias: Struggles from field in loss
Mathias scored 15 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3PT) and notched six rebounds along with six assists in a loss to Stockton on Wednesday.
Mathias entered the game having converted 18 of his previous 32 field goal attempts (56 percent), but he had trouble knocking down shots in Wednesday's loss. Nonetheless, the former Boilermaker found other ways to contribute, setting season highs in assists and boards.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.