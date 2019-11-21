Mathias scored 15 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3PT) and notched six rebounds along with six assists in a loss to Stockton on Wednesday.

Mathias entered the game having converted 18 of his previous 32 field goal attempts (56 percent), but he had trouble knocking down shots in Wednesday's loss. Nonetheless, the former Boilermaker found other ways to contribute, setting season highs in assists and boards.