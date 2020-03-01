Mathias scored 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt) in Saturday's win over Northern Arizona.

The strong shooting night was a welcome relief for Mathias as he had made only 24 of 74 attempts from the field (32.4 percent) over his previous six games. The undrafted rookie is shooting only 43.1 percent from the field this season, but he has made 38.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc and ranks second in the G League with 132 three-pointers.