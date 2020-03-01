Dakota Mathias: Tallies 20 points Saturday
Mathias scored 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt) in Saturday's win over Northern Arizona.
The strong shooting night was a welcome relief for Mathias as he had made only 24 of 74 attempts from the field (32.4 percent) over his previous six games. The undrafted rookie is shooting only 43.1 percent from the field this season, but he has made 38.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc and ranks second in the G League with 132 three-pointers.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...