Mathias generated 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 140-131 win over Santa Cruz.

Mathias was one of four players to score at least 20 points for the Hustle during Tuesday's high-scoring matchup, and he's now reached the 20-point mark in three consecutive games. However, he also snapped a streak of six consecutive appearances in which he had at least one steal.