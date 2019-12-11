Dakota Mathias: Tallies 23 points Tuesday
Mathias scored 23 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3 PT, 2-3 FT) in a win over Northern Arizona on Tuesday.
Mathias led Texas in scoring for the second straight game, totaling 53 points and 10 treys over those two contests. Since a 2-for-12 showing Nov. 30, the University of Purdue product has converted 23-of-40 field goals (57.5 percent) while averaging 22.7 points per contest.
