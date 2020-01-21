Mathias scored 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and collected six rebounds along with six assists in Monday's loss to Salt Lake City.

Mathias started and logged 38 minutes in the contest. The scoring outburst was a positive sign following a three-game slump during which the undrafted rookie totaled only 22 points on 8-of-32 shooting from the field. Mathias also knocked down a trio of three-pointers Monday after going 0-for-15 from deep over his previous two games.