Dakota Mathias: Tallies 25 points Monday
Mathias scored 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and collected six rebounds along with six assists in Monday's loss to Salt Lake City.
Mathias started and logged 38 minutes in the contest. The scoring outburst was a positive sign following a three-game slump during which the undrafted rookie totaled only 22 points on 8-of-32 shooting from the field. Mathias also knocked down a trio of three-pointers Monday after going 0-for-15 from deep over his previous two games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...