Mathias logged 22 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block in 35 minutes during Friday's 118-117 win over South Bay.

Mathias remained in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup, and he was one of two players to top 20 points for the Hustle. He was also productive on the defensive side of the ball and led the team in steals.