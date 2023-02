Mathias totaled 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 118-111 loss to Salt Lake City.

In addition to scoring in double figures for a third consecutive matchup, Mathias led the team with a season-high mark in rebounds while matching his highest assist total of the year. While the 27-year-old displays some signs of inconsistency, he should continue to see plenty of playing time for the Hustle.