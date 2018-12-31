Lauderdale grabbed 13 rebounds while delivering eight points and four assists in Saturday's 102-89 road win over the 905.

The diminutive center led Crustacean Nation in boards on a rare night in which the Red Claws out-rebounded their opponent. At 6'6" and 260 pounds, the bulky Ohio State product has managed to hold off a push from John Bohannon for the starting center position. The Red Claws now return home for a New Year's Eve matchup with Erie.