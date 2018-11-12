Lauderdale delivered three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks across 16 minutes in Saturday's 133-105 road loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

The 6'8" Lauderdale led Crustacean Nation with his seven boards, despite only playing 16 minutes. The Red Claws were once again out-rebounded in the loss, collecting only 34 boards to the Mad Ants' 48 rebounds. The Ohio State product will regularly be facing larger centers throughout the Maine schedule as the Red Claws seem to prefer their current small ball lineup of Lauderdale, P.J. Dozier, Marcus Georges-Hunt, Jeff Roberson and Walt Lemon Jr.