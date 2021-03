Jones will not be re-signed the Lakers after his second 10-day contract expired Sunday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 25-year-old started six games in Los Angeles while the team dealt with absences from Anthony Davis (calf) and Marc Gasol (COVID-19 protocols), but he will not be staying with the team for the remainder of the season. In eight games for the Lakers, Jones averaged 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game.