Jefferson compiled 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 110-109 win over Stockton.

Jefferson matched his highest rebound total of the season Saturday, and he also scored in double figures for the third time in the last five games. The 25-year-old is averaging 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game.