Jefferson recorded six points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 loss to Iowa.

Jefferson had scored in double figures in three of his four appearances ahead of Sunday's matchup, but he was inefficient from the floor while coming off the bench against the Wolves. He's also been held under five rebounds in three of his first six appearances of the regular season.