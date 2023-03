Jefferson posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), nine rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 128-103 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Jefferson saw plenty of playing time off the bench Friday since the Hustle trailed by a considerable margin, and he scored in double figures for the fifth time in the last six games. He also came within one rebound of a double-double, which would have been his second of the season.