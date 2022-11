Jefferson recorded 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), a rebound and three assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 123-105 win over Lakeland.

Jefferson joined the Hustle for the second half of the 2021-22 G League season, and he maintained a consistent role to begin the 2022-23 campaign. Although he came off the bench, it appears as though he'll be able to carve out some playing time for Memphis this year.