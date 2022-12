Jefferson (hip) compiled eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 117-102 win over Texas.

Jefferson missed the last two games due to a hip injury, but he saw plenty of run off the bench during Saturday's win. Although he's now been held under 10 points in two of his last three appearances, it was encouraging to see him available Saturday.