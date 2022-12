Jefferson tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and a block in 24 minutes during Friday's 117-113 win over the Vipers.

Jefferson was held to single-digit scoring totals in three of his four appearances prior to Friday's matchup, but he bounced back against Rio Grande Valley. He led the team's bench players in playing time during the narrow victory.