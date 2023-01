Jefferson tallied 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 128-113 win over the Capitanes.

Jefferson saw an increase in shot volume compared to his regular-season debut, and he led the Hustle's bench players in scoring during Tuesday's comfortable win. He made 14 appearances during the G League Showcase and averaged 11.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game.