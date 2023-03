Jefferson logged 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 98-96 win over Ontario.

Jefferson was held below 10 points in his last two outings, but he was more effective during Wednesday's narrow victory. He's scored in double figures in five of his eight appearances this month and has averaged 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game during that time.