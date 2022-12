Jefferson logged 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and a rebound in 13 minutes during Thursday's 112-100 win over the Cruise.

Although Jefferson came off the bench during Thursday's game, he scored in double figures for the third time in the last four matchups. He was unable to do much in secondary categories, but the Hustle still managed to pick up the win.