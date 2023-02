Jefferson recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 106-98 win over the Blue.

Jefferson posted four consecutive double-digit point totals to close out January, but he's been held below 10 points in three of his four February appearances. He's now averaging 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game this year.