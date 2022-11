Jefferson posted 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 127-116 win over the Vipers.

Jefferson hadn't played for the Hustle since Nov. 10, but he saw plenty of work off the bench during Saturday's matchup. He's now averaging 12.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game over four appearances this year.