Wilkins totaled 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals during Friday's 105-99 loss to Windy City.

It's pretty incredible that Wilkins, at age 38, can not only contribute significantly in scoring but also produce high marks in many other statistical categories, like Friday's performance indicates. The former Georgia guard is averaging an impressive 25.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists during his stint with the Swarm this season.