Damien Wilkins: Finishes great first week
Wilkins registered 28 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3pt, 12-12 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Friday's loss to Lakeland.
Reaching an agreement with the Swarm earlier in the week, the 38-year-old reached the 20-point mark for the second straight game. In addition, Wilkins is perfect from the line thus far, going 18-18. The former Georgia Bulldog is averaging a fine stat line through his first two games in the G-League with 24.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
