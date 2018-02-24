Damien Wilkins: New season high
Wilkins returned from a one game absence and manged 37 points (13-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal during Friday's 123-118 home loss to Grand Rapids.
Wilkins went off for a new season high Friday, reaching the 30-part mark for the first time this year. At 38 years old, the ten-year veteran has shown no signs of slowing down in the G-League yet. Through five games, Wilkins has solidified himself as the dominant player for the Swarm's offense, as he is averaging an impressive 26.8 rebounds, 6.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists this season.
