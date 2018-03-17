Wilkins was not with the team for Friday's 124-122 loss to Delaware due to oral surgery.

Wilkins' absence was a major loss for Greensboro as he is averaging 24.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season. It's unknown when the 38-year-old veteran will return to the team, as Greensboro plays Sunday at Long Island.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories