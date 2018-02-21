Damien Wilkins: Out Wednesday for personal reasons
Wilkins did not play during Wednesday's 98-88 win over Lakeland due to personal reasons.
One of the oldest players in the G-League, Wilkins is averaging a monster 24.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in four games with the Swarm. It's not certain when the Georgia product is expected to return though, as the Swarm's next game is Friday.
