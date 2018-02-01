Wilkins agreed to a contract Thursday with the G League's Greensboro Swarm, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.

After five years away from the NBA, Wilkins was able to earn his way back to the game's highest level upon winning a roster spot with the Pacers out of training camp. Though he made 19 appearances with Indiana, Wilkins did little to justify sticking around, as he shot 33.3 percent from the floor in those contests before being cut loose in January. He'll look to reestablish value in the G League during the second half of the season with the hopes of netting a 10-day contract from an NBA team over the final few months.