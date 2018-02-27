Wilkins totaled 41 points (14-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block during Sunday's narrow 125-122 loss to visiting Long Island.

Wilkins broke his previous season high Sunday which came during the game prior when he amassed 37 points. At 38 years old, the 6-6 guard keeps chugging along, as he is having a tremendous season thus far. The tenth-year player is averaging 29.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists through six games played for the Swarm this season.

