Wilkins was waived by the Pacers on Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Wilkins saw an expanded role over the last few games with the Pacers dealing with injuries, including a start on Saturday where he scored 11 points over 22 minutes. However, the Pacers are now set to wave the 37-year-old veteran, as his contract was going to guarantee today and Indiana desired some roster flexibility moving forward. Wilkins could head to G-League if he fails to receive interest elsewhere. No mater where he lands, he likely won't be a fantasy asset.