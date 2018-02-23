Lee will miss Santa Cruz's next game Sunday while being away with Team USA for FIBA World Cup Qualifying.

Lee was added to Team USA's 12-man roster, replacing Marcus Thornton who agreed to a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The FIBA World Cup Qualifying games conclude Feb. 26, so Lee is expected back with the team in time for Santa Cruz's game on Feb. 28. During his second stint in the G-League, the former Louisville guard is averaging 15.0 points and 4.8 rebounds over 33 games this season.