Damion Lee: Scores 30 points in G-League return
Lee rejoined Santa Cruz for Wednesday's G-League matchup with Northern Arizona, posting 30 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes.
Lee had been away from the team while attending FIBA World Cup Qualifiers as a member of Team USA. However, following it's completion, he's rejoined Santa Cruz and he was a welcomed addition, putting up a season-high 30 points, while shooting an impressive 67 percent from the field.
