Lee wasn't tendered a qualifying offer from the Hawks and will become an unrestricted free agent, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Lee earned a pair of 10-day contracts late last season with the Hawks and eventually signed on for the rest of the campaign. In 15 games, the 25-year-old averaged 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals across 26.9 minutes. That was some solid production considering his status as a G-League player for much of the season, so despite becoming a free agent, Lee shouldn't have an issue finding his way on to a training camp roster. That doesn't necessarily guarantee him a final roster spot, however, and Lee could start the season in the G-League once again.