Damon Lynn: Signs with G-League's Legends

Lynn signed a contract with the Legends of the G-League, NJIThighlanders.com reports.

Lynn spent four years at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, eventually becoming the team's all-time leading scorer. While he never really had a chance at being selected in the 2017 NBA Draft, the G-League now offers him a chance to showcase his talents and earn a potential NBA call-up over the last few months of the regular season. Lynn finished his senior collegiate season with averages of 20.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals across 34.2 minutes.