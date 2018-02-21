Damon Lynn: Signs with G-League's Legends

Lynn signed a contract with the Legends of the G-League, NJIThighlanders.com reports.

Lynn spent four years at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, eventually becoming the team's all-time leading scorer. While he never really had a chance at being selected in the 2017 NBA Draft, the G-League now offers him a chance to showcase his talents and earn a potential NBA call-up over the last few months of the regular season. Lynn finished his senior collegiate season with averages of 20.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals across 34.2 minutes.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories