Daniel Dixon: Drops in 24 in loss
Dixon totaled 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block during Thursday's 118-111 loss to the visiting Herd.
Dixon has been a solid offensive contributor for the Red Claws this season and Thursday was no different, as he was able to reach the 20-point mark for the first time since Feb. 25. The 24-year-old from William & Mary is shooting a relatively low 39.2 percent from the field though, but he is still averaging a fine 13.1 points per game.
