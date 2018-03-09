Dixon registered 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds during Thursday's 112-103 loss to the visiting Charge.

This was the seventh straight game where Dixon has scored in double figures despite a mediocre shooting performance (38.5 percent). The 6-6 guard has been a valuable contributor to the Red Claws this season, playing 32.4 minutes in 40-of-44 possible games while averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.