Daniel Dixon: Shakes off ankle injury
Dixon posted 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes Wednesday against the Skyforce.
Dixon started off the season slow while dealing with a right ankle injury but now seems to be back in the swing of things as a pivotal member off the bench for Northern Arizona.
