Daniel Hamilton: 27 and 10 in win
Hamilton amassed 27 points (9-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and one steal during the Blue's 121-118 win over the Bighorns Saturday.
Hamilton reached the 20-point mark for the seventh time this season while adding a double-double during the win. The former Connecticut guard is struggling from three-point range lately though, as he is shooting 21.2 percent from behind the arc over his last six games. Still, the 22-year-old is averaging around a triple-double every game with 16.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists this season.
