Daniel Hamilton: Ninth triple-double
Hamilton produced a triple-double of 20 points (8-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds and 10 assists during Tuesday's narrow 109-107 loss at Agua Caliente.
Impressively, this was Hamilton's ninth triple-double of the year, as he has quietly been one of the G League's most productive guards this season. The second-year, Connecticut product has been flirting with a triple-double in almost every game, as his season averages of 16.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game proves.
