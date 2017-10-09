Daniel Ochefu: Released by Wizards
Ochefu was waived by the Wizards on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Ochefu surprisingly made the Wizards' roster a season ago as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova, but failed to make much of an impact and averaged just 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds across 3.9 minutes in 19 games. He apparently didn't show enough improvement this summer and the Wizards will now go a different direction for one of the final spots on the regular-season roster. Ochefu will likely have to settle for a spot in the G-League or overseas, as he's unlikely to field much interest elsewhere in the NBA.
More News
-
Wizards' Daniel Ochefu: Doesn't play in Saturday's win•
-
Wizards' Daniel Ochefu: Inactive Monday•
-
Wizards' Daniel Ochefu: Logs three minutes in blowout win•
-
Wizards' Daniel Ochefu: Will be available Friday vs. Nets•
-
Wizards' Daniel Ochefu: Sits out of practice Thursday•
-
Wizards' Daniel Ochefu: Out Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...