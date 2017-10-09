Daniel Ochefu: Released by Wizards

Ochefu was waived by the Wizards on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ochefu surprisingly made the Wizards' roster a season ago as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova, but failed to make much of an impact and averaged just 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds across 3.9 minutes in 19 games. He apparently didn't show enough improvement this summer and the Wizards will now go a different direction for one of the final spots on the regular-season roster. Ochefu will likely have to settle for a spot in the G-League or overseas, as he's unlikely to field much interest elsewhere in the NBA.