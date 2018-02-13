Daniel Ochefu: Shipped to Reno

Ochefu was traded from Windy City to Reno in a three-team deal Monday.

Ochefu spent 19 games with the Wizards during the 2016-17 campaign, but has since found himself in the G-League attempting to restore his value. Prior to being dealt to Reno on Monday, Ochefu had played 24 games for Windy City, posting averages of 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks across 19.3 minutes. He'll hope to have an even bigger impact following the change in scenery, though it's unclear if Ochefu will ultimately receive call-up interest from NBA teams as the second half of the season progresses.