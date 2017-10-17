Daniel Ochefu: Waived by Celtics
Ochefu was waived by the Celtics on Saturday, Steve Bullpett of the Boston Herald reports.
Ochefu was released by the Wizards early last week, which allowed the Celtics to eventually sign the 6-foot-11 center. However, the reasoning for the signing was to obtain his G-League rights, so Ochefu is now expected to join the team's affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, for the start of the upcoming campaign. Ochefu could eventually get a look during the season if injuries occur to the Celtics' current roster.
