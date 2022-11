Oturu amassed 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds and a steal in 17 minutes in Saturday's 99-94 loss in Sioux Falls.

Oturu once again made the most of his minutes and recorded his first double-double of the season. He is 20-for-22 from the field through four contests and is averaging 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in just 10.8 minutes per game.