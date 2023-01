Oturu amassed 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 FT) and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes in Wednesday's 124-109 win over Capital City.

Oturu nearly recorded a double-double in the first half despite playing only 12 minutes as he scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Playing time has been inconsistent for the 23-year-old but he has produced when given a chance and is averaging 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.