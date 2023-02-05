Oturu provided 10 points (5-11 FG), 10 rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes in Windy City's 144-133 win over Wisconsin on Friday.

Oturu continued his pattern of offering meaningful production off the bench, scoring in double digits for the fifth straight appearance while also recording double-digit boards for the second time in the last three contests. The 2020 second-round pick does have a tendency to run into foul trouble despite his typically modest allotment of minutes, but he should continue to offer efficient production on the second unit more often than not.