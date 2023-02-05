Oturu provided 10 points (5-11 FG), 10 rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes in Windy City's 144-133 win over Wisconsin on Friday.

Oturu continued his pattern of offering meaningful production off the bench, scoring in double digits for the fifth straight appearance while also recording double-digit boards for the second time in the last three contests. The 2020 second-round pick does have a tendency to run into foul trouble despite his typically modest allotment of minutes, but he should continue to offer efficient production on the second unit more often than not.

More News